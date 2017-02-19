US wants ‘new start’ in ties with Turkey, Pence says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US wants ‘new start’ in ties with Turkey, Pence says

CIA chief Pompeo visited Ankara last week after Trump spoke for the first time by phone with Erdogan

Gulf News
 

Ankara: US Vice-President Mike Pence has told Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim that the new administration wanted a “new start” in relations between the two Nato member states, local media reported on Sunday.

Turkey is looking to improve relations with Washington under President Donald Trump after ties soured during Barack Obama’s time in office.

Pence said the United States was ready to further develop ties during a meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich security conference, the private NTV channel reported.

Last week, new CIA chief Mike Pompeo visited Ankara less than 48 hours after Trump spoke for the first time by phone with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Yildirim told Pence that Turkey was “ready for all kinds of cooperation” on the issue of Turkish Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, NTV said.

Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania, is accused by Ankara of ordering the failed coup which tried to overthrow Erdogan last July.

He strongly denies the charges but Ankara has repeatedly called for his extradition.

The issue became a bone of contention between Ankara and the Obama administration after Washington said a possibly slow legal process should take its course.

Yildirim said moves towards his extradition by the new administration would “open a new page” in relations, according to NTV.

The official statement from the White House on their meeting said Pence reiterated the US commitment to Turkey as a strategic partner and Nato ally.

“The two leaders also discussed ways to accelerate our joint efforts to defeat Daesh,” the White House added.

The two men also discussed finding a permanent solution to the Syrian conflict, NTV added.

Turkey launched an ambitious military operation in northern Syria in August, supporting opposition fighters to clear Daesh elements from its border and halt the advance of Syrian Kurdish militia.

At a rally in the southeastern city of Gaziantep on Sunday, Erdogan said one of the next steps in the operation would be to clear the de facto Daesh capital Raqqa with the support of the US and other countries.

“If we agree with the US, if we agree with the coalition forces, if we agree with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, we will clear those killers called Daesh from Raqqa,” he said.

But issues remain over whether Trump will continue to support the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the Kurdish Peoples’ Protection Units (YPG) against Daesh and any future Raqqa operation.

Turkey views the PYD and YPG as sister organisations of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which has waged a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

More from Turkey

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGNNorth Atlantic Treaty Organization
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGNRecep Tayyip Erdogan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaTurkey

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Mena

Damascus sees surge in intense fighting

Framed Gallery

Pics: Light plane crashes into a Melbourne mall

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world