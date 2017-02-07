Turkish mayor suggests Gulen plotting earthquake to harm economy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Turkish mayor suggests Gulen plotting earthquake to harm economy

Mayor of nation’s capital and pro-government commentators raise eyebrows over seismic activity

Image Credit: AFP
Ankara Melih Gokcek
Gulf News
 

Istanbul: The mayor of Ankara suggested on Tuesday that the US-based cleric blamed for last year’s failed coup might now be plotting an earthquake, with the help of foreign powers, to damage the Turkish economy.

Melih Gokcek said investigations needed to be carried out on a “seismic vessel” which had been in the vicinity of the Aegean coastal town of Canakkale on Monday when a small earthquake struck, the latest in a series of tremors in recent days.

“No matter what they say, I’m still worried about the possibility of an artificial earthquake,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that the “Gulenist Terrorist Organisation” (FETO) had planned an earthquake before.

“Their plan was failed after the strategy was disclosed to the public on that time. But currently they are trying to originate an economic crisis with the help of the major earthquake (artificial),” he wrote in English.

Turkey blames the network of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen for last July’s failed coup, in which almost 250 people were killed as soldiers commandeered tanks and fighter jets in a bid to seize power. Gulen denies involvement.

Conspiracy theories have spiced up Turkish crises for decades, with the United States and its Western allies often accused of being the hidden hand. President Tayyip Erdogan has cast recent economic weakness as part of a foreign plot.

Turkey is criss-crossed by geological fault lines and frequently suffers tremors and earthquakes.

Pro-government commentator Omer Turan said FETO and “deep Nato” — which he defined as the United States and Britain — may have been behind the recent earthquakes as part of what he called a “multi-dimensional” coup plot.

“Look at the earthquake activity in the Aegean in the last month and analyse it with an honest seismologist. You will see that it is definitely not normal,” he wrote on Twitter, where he has almost 100,000 followers.

“Deep Nato and its chief pawn FETO has the option of an artificial earthquake in the multi-dimensional and gradual chaos coup process which they have planned for Turkey,” he said.

More from Turkey

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGNNorth Atlantic Treaty Organization
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaTurkey

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Mena

US says Syria raids killed Bin Laden ally

Framed Gallery

Look: Inside the most expensive home in US

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body