Tunisia says 800 returning militants jailed or tracked

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tunisia says 800 returning militants jailed or tracked

Tunisians rallied outside parliament at the weekend to protest against allowing militants back into the country

Gulf News
 

Tunis: Tunisia said Friday it has jailed or closely monitored 800 militants who have returned from foreign battlefields in the past decade.

“Some are in prison, some are under house arrest and others are under close surveillance”, government spokesperson Iyed Dahmani said of the fighters who have returned since 2007.

A little under 3,000 Tunisians have joined the ranks of terror groups fighting in neighbouring Libya, as well as in Syria and Iraq, Dahmani said.

The United Nations puts this figure at 5,000.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Youssef Shahed said all militants returning from fighting abroad would be immediately arrested and judged according to the country’s counter-terrorism law.

Shahed said authorities had “lists of all (Tunisian) terrorists” and “all the data on them”.

Last week, Interior Minister Hadi Majdoub told parliament that 800 militants had already returned from the front lines.

Concern about their return has increased since Tunisian Anis Amri, 24, was identified as the suspected attacker who mowed down 11 people at a Berlin Christmas market last week, and also killed the driver.

Tunisians rallied outside parliament at the weekend to protest against allowing militants back into the country.

The national union of internal security forces has called on the government to strip Tunisian Islamist militants of their nationality.

But President Beji Qaid Al Sebsi, citing the constitution, has said the authorities cannot prevent a Tunisian from returning home.

Since its 2011 uprising, Tunisia has faced repeated terror attacks, killing more than 100 soldiers and policemen, as well as about 20 civilians and 59 foreign tourists, according to official figures.

More from Tunisia

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Tunisia
follow this tag on MGNTunisia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaTunisia

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Tunisia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tunisia

Security forces warn of returning militants

Framed Gallery

World’s highest bridge opens in China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler