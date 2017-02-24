Syrian negotiator says he will study UN paper

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Syrian negotiator says he will study UN paper

Opposing sides in the war come face-to-face at the UN for the first time in three years

Image Credit: AFP
Syria's United Nations (UN) ambassador and head of the government delegation Bashar al-Jaafari (L) shakes hand with UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura (R) upon his arrival to take part in the second day of a new round of Syria peace talks in Geneva.
Gulf News
 

Geneva: The chief Syrian government negotiator at peace talks in Geneva said on Friday he had received a paper from United Nations (UN) mediator Staffan de Mistura and would study it, but a first meeting had covered only the format of talks.

Opposing sides in the war came face-to-face at the UN for the first time in three years on Thursday, to hear mediator Staffan de Mistura urge them to cooperate.

But with obvious tensions among participants at the opening ceremony and the opposition delegation not fully under one umbrella, there appeared little prospect the sides would meet directly soon.

“During this round of talks we discussed the format of upcoming meetings ... exclusively,” Bashar Al Ja’afari told reporters after about two hours of discussions.

“At the end of the meeting, de Mistura gave us a paper and we agreed to study this paper. We shall inform him of our position vis-a-vis this paper,” he said.

He corrected an interpreter who described it as a “document”, and gave no details of what it said. He took no questions.

De Mistura was holding bilateral meetings with the delegations on Friday to establish a plan for this round of negotiations that could run into early March.

UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci cautioned that “this process is in its very early days” and not to expect fast results. She said de Mistura is “seeking to facilitate a process, and this requires some delicate handling.”

At the last Geneva talks, 10 months ago, de Mistura had to shuttle between the parties who never met in the same room. The negotiations made slow progress and were suspended as the war escalated.

More from Syria

tags from this story

United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

What does Russia want at Syria talks?

Framed Gallery

Kuwaitis mark 56th National Day

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free