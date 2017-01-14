Eight dead in raids on rebel-held Syrian town

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Eight dead in raids on rebel-held Syrian town

Most of those killed in Maarat Masrin were civilians

Gulf News
 

Beirut: Air strikes on a rebel-held town in northwestern Syria killed eight people on Saturday, a monitor said, the latest to hit the area where Al Qaida’s former affiliate has a strong presence.

Most of those killed in the Idlib province town of Maarat Masrin were civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Their deaths came after those of three civilians, one of them a child, in strikes on the nearby town of Orum Al Joz late on Friday, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

He said the strikes were carried out by Russian or Syrian government aircraft.

The US-led coalition too has carried out air strikes on targets in Idlib province in recent weeks.

The Observatory says it determines whose planes carry out raids according to their type, location, flight patterns and the munitions involved.

A ceasefire brokered by regime ally Russia and rebel ally Turkey that went into effect on December 30 has brought relative calm to most of the country.

But it excludes former Al Qaida affiliate Fateh Al Sham and Daesh.

Idlib province is largely controlled by a rebel alliance known as the Army of Conquest, which is dominated by Fateh Al Sham.

The ceasefire had been overshadowed by deadly fighting in the rebel-held Wadi Barada district, northwest of Damascus, which is the source of the capital’s mains water supply.

But a local truce was agreed on Friday under which rebels pulled back to allow repair teams to enter to restore the supply, which had been cut since December 22.

The area was calm on Saturday for the first day since the nationwide ceasefire took effect late last year, the Observatory said.

“Maintenance workers began their work as soon as they entered (Wadi Barada) on Friday,” a source in the provincial governor’s office told AFP.

He said they were still assessing the damage and would then have to prepare the necessary equipment before being able to restore the supply.

The United Nations says that 5.5 million people in Damascus and its suburbs have been without mains water because of the cut.

More from Syria

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity