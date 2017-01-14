Mobile
Daesh launches new assault on besieged eastern city in Syria

Three people killed and nine wounded rocket attacks

Gulf News
 

Beirut: Daesh militants launched a new offensive on government-held areas in the contested city of Deir Al Zor on Saturday, attacking the eastern city from several sides in the most intense action in a year, the Syrian government and opposition activists said.

Syrian television said three people were killed and nine were wounded in Daesh rocket attacks on several neighbourhoods of the city.

Intense fighting broke out between Syrian troops and Daesh members in the city and in the vicinity of a nearby military airport controlled by government forces after the militants launched their multi-pronged attack starting from the area of Baghaliyeh near the northwestern tip of the city.

Loud explosions that shook the city were reported. Activists said Syrian warplanes were taking part in the battles.

The Deir Al Zor 24 news network reported ongoing clashes since the morning near Deir Al Zor military airport and other fronts in the city and said Syrian warplanes targeted Baghaliyeh and Ayash areas and the vicinity of an army base known as Brigade 137 west of the city.

The extremist group, which controls most of Deir Al Zor province, has kept the provincial capital under siege since 2014. Government forces have withstood the encirclement thanks to airdropped humanitarian assistance and weapons and ammunition flown into the airport. Remaining residents have reported malnourishment and starvation amid severe shortages of food, water and fuel.

Daesh has tried to capture the government-held neighbourhoods of Deir Al Zor and the city’s suburbs over the past months without much success.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday’s offensive was the most intense since mid-January 2016, when the group killed dozens of people, most of them pro-government militiamen, in wide-scale attacks on the city that saw the group make significant advances. Most of those casualties took place in Baghaliyeh and the killings — many people were shot dead or beheaded — were some of the worst carried out by the extremist group.

The Observatory said the group has recently brought in reinforcements, including large amounts of ammunition and fuel, in preparation for the battle.

Daesh is under intense pressure in Syria and Iraq where it has lost significant territory in recent months.

