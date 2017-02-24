Mobile
42 killed, dozens hurt in Syria car bomb attack

Bomb-laden car detonates in Al-Bab, targetting Syrian rebels fighting Daesh early on Friday

 

A car bomb in a village near Al-Bab in Syria struck Syrian rebels fighting Daesh early on Friday, killing at least 42 people and wounding dozens more, a war monitor said.

The Turkey-backed rebels on Thursday drove Daesh from Al-Bab, the militant group's last significant stronghold in northwest Syria, along with two smaller neighbouring towns of Qabasin and Al-Bezah, after weeks of street fighting.

The car bomb struck military and security offices in Sousian, which is behind the rebel lines about eight km (five miles) northwest of Al-Bab, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said.

On Thursday, several Turkey-backed rebels were killed by a mine in Al-Bab while clearing the town of unexploded ordnance after Daesh retreated, the Observatory said.

Syria's main conflict pits President Bashar Al-Assad, backed by Russia, Iran and Shi'ite militias, against rebels that include groups supported by Turkey, the United States and Gulf countries.

However, both those sides, as well as a group of militias led by Kurdish forces and supported by the US, are also fighting Daesh, which holds large swathes of northern and eastern Syria.

Turkey directly intervened in Syria in August in support of a group of rebel factions fighting under the Free Syrian Army banner to drive Daesh from its border.

It also wants to stop Kurdish groups from gaining control of most of the frontier.

After taking Al-Bab on Thursday, Turkish forces shelled Daesh in the smaller neighbouring town of Tadef, the Observatory reported. The area immediately to the south of Tadef is held by the Syrian army and its allies.

