UN rejects weapons embargo on South Sudan

Eight countries, including Russia, China and Japan abstained from vote

Gulf News
 

United Nations: The UN Security Council yesterday rejected a US-drafted resolution on imposing an arms embargo and sanctions on South Sudan, now in its fourth year of war.

The measure garnered only seven votes in favour in the 15-member council, while eight countries including Russia, China and Japan abstained.

Nine votes and no veto are required for resolutions to be adopted in the council.

The United States, backed by Britain and France, had argued that cutting off the arms flow was urgently needed following UN warnings of a risk of mass atrocities. But Russia, China, Japan, Malaysia, Venezuela and more importantly the three African council members — Angola, Egypt and Senegal — were not swayed and they all abstained.

Setback for US

“History is going to be a very harsh judge of their decision,” US Ambassador Samantha Power told the council after the vote, arguing that those who declined to support the measure offered no alternative course to try to end the bloodshed.

The outcome of vote was a setback for the United States, which helped South Sudan gain independence in 2011.

More from South Sudan

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Sudan
follow this tag on MGNSudan
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSouth Sudan

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Sudan
follow this tag on MGN
