Somalis prepare for presidential vote

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Somalis prepare for presidential vote

Somali capital in security lock down before presidential election

Gulf News
 

Mogadishu: Somali authorities blocked main roads in the capital and barred vehicles from driving near the secure airport compound on Tuesday in a security lock down before a presidential election.

After months of delays, 329 newly sworn-in members of parliament will on Wednesday choose whether to back President Hassan Shaikh Mohammad for a second term or one of 21 rivals.

Rival candidates have accused each other of vote-buying, a practice in past votes Western donors have sought to stamp out.

Diplomats say corruption continues to hamper efforts to rebuild after years of conflict, while the government is also battling an Islamist insurgency.

“Police forces will secure the election scene and streets, and the vote will take place peacefully as planned,” Mohammad Shaikh Hassan Haamud, Somalia’s police commander, told reporters in the capital, where pedestrians walked in quiet streets.

Presidential candidates have promised to improve security and the economy. Till now, a construction boom in the bombed out capital has yet to spread far across the rest of the nation, where a severe drought is threatening a new food crisis.

The airport in Mogadishu, secured by African peacekeeping force AMISOM and home to UN offices and foreign embassies, is the safest site in a capital.

Al Shabaab, which once rule most of Somalia, regularly launches attacks in Mogadishu but its area of control has been increasingly reduced to smaller pockets of countryside.

The government of the aid-dependent nation and its Western backers dropped an initial plan to give each adult a vote because of the challenge of securing national polling stations.

Instead, about 14,000 clan elders and regional figures chose the 275 members of the lower house of parliament and 54 members of senate. Those lawmakers will pick the president on Wednesday.

The system is a modest improvement on 2012, when just 135 elders picked parliament, which chose the president.

Experts said President Mohammad, who has had to fend off accusations by Western donors of corruption in his government, can rely on the loyalty of about a third of the new lawmakers, giving him an edge but not a guarantee of victory.

More from Somalia

tags from this story

United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSomalia

tags

United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Somalia

Somali MPs vote in landmark election
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body