Verdict due in Israeli soldier’s killing case

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Verdict due in Israeli soldier’s killing case

Netanyahu has shown sympathy for right wing soldier who shot a subdued Palestinian man in occupied Hebron

Image Credit: Reuters
The father of Israeli soldier Azaria kisses his son’s head in a military court during a hearing for his case in the Israeli city of Kiryat Malachi. Azaria shot and killed a Palestinian man as he lay wounded and motionless on the ground after allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier.
Gulf News
 

Occupied Jerusalem: Last March, Sergeant Elor Azaria, a 19-year-old Israeli army medic deployed to the occupied West Bank, shot and killed a Palestinian man as he lay wounded and motionless on the ground after allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier.

The shooting, and the tense moments leading up to it, were captured on video by a Palestinian human rights activist in the occupied city of Hebron. The video footage, distributed to news organisations, ensured that the incident, which came amid a wave of Palestinian stabbings, drew international attention.

Azaria, now 20, was charged with manslaughter and put on trial in a military court, with the verdict due on Wednesday.

The case has divided Israel, with many citizens, right-wing politicians and some celebrities rallying behind Azaria, saying he is being made a scapegoat and should be let off lightly.

His actions, they say, were justified by Palestinian violence and the general atmosphere of alarm in Hebron, a city where hundreds of Israeli colonists, under heavy army protection, live among some 200,000 native Palestinians.

On the other side stand serving members of the military establishment, who say the shooting cannot be countenanced, that Azaria, who made far-right, anti-Palestinian postings on Facebook before being conscripted, acted in cold blood and outside military procedures.

“An 18-year-old man in the Israeli army is not ‘everyone’s child’,” Lieutenant-General Gadi Eisenkot, the chief of staff, said in a speech on Tuesday, remarks that were seen as a rebuke to the public campaign in support of Azaria, whose mother was often shown in news photos hugging her son in court.

While acknowledging the “lively dialogue among the public and on the internet”, Eisenkot said the army was not elected by the public or shaped by popular surveys. “It has no effect on the command structure,” he said.

The case has prompted sharp words and controversy from the very beginning. At the scene just before the shooting, the video shows Israeli colonist leaders standing among the soldiers and seemingly directing their response.

Initially Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed his then defence minister, Moshe Yaalon, in his criticism of Azaria’s actions. But then Naftali Bennett, a far-right party leader in Netanyahu’s coalition who draws strong backing from the colonist movement, came out in vocal support of Azaria.

Surveys show the public backs the soldier — in one poll, nearly half of Israeli Jews agreed that any Palestinian who carries out an attack should be killed on the spot. Palestinians were outraged, but their alarm hardly figured in the public debate in Israel, which dominated airwaves and the internet.

Netanyahu’s tune appeared to change. He took the unusual step of calling Azaria’s parents to express his sympathy.

“As a father of a soldier, I understand your distress,” he told them, adding that he was confident the military justice system would be “professional and fair” with their son.

Shortly afterwards, Yaalon quit, with the issue of Azaria one of several differences with Netanyahu’s administration.

Rallies in support of the soldier, some of them backed by right-wing politicians and pop singers, gathered momentum.

Despite the high-level charges against him, Azaria was not remanded in custody but allowed on “open arrest” at his base.

The manslaughter charge can carry a jail term of up to 20 years, although legal commentators have suggested a sentence of four to five years is more likely if he is found guilty.

Ahead of the verdict, family members and supporters have declared that the trial cannot have been fair because of the public outcry and debate the case has provoked.

“The entire process was polluted even before it began,” Bennett told Army Radio on Tuesday. “I hope he is acquitted and if he is not acquitted, I believe he should get an immediate pardon so that he does not go to jail.”

More from Palestine

tags from this story

Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

Soldier found guilty of killing Palestinian

Framed Gallery

Rescue in the Mediterranean

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject