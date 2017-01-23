Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump and Netanyahu cosy up

Already, the two administrations are planning for the US embassy move to occupied Jerusalem

Gulf News
 

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM

Just days old, the presidency of Donald Trump is already reshaping the politics between Israelis and Palestinians, on issues from the location of the US Embassy to possible annexation of a major settlement bloc to whether Palestinians are on the edge of a renewed revolt.

There is an elation among many Israelis that the rancorous relations with the Obama administration were over — but with questions about just how far or how quickly Trump would go on moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem, a quandary that has bedevilled US presidents for decades.

Palestinian and Arab leaders girded for the changes that the new administration in Washington might bring. On Sunday, President Mahmoud Abbas met in Jordan with King Abdullah II, and both leaders repeated their staunch opposition to the embassy move.

The men did not release details of any plans for a coordinated reaction, but both have warned of renewed violence if the move happens. The Palestinian leadership has indicated it would revoke its recognition of Israel, considered the first condition by Israelis for negotiations on a two-state solution — a possibility that seems remote at the moment in any case.

“I hope the American administration will act on two levels: one, to not discuss moving the embassy to [occupied] Jerusalem, and second, for the administration to lead negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis with the aim of achieving a political settlement,” Abbas said.

The Israeli news media was filled with speculation that the Trump administration would immediately announce the embassy move — as a de facto recognition of Israel’s occupation and annexisation of predominantly Arab [occupied] East Jerusalem, which it captured from Jordan during the 1967 war.

On Sunday, Trump spoke by phone with Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. While Trump called the talk “very nice,” he did not address the embassy move — a promise repeatedly made, but left unmet by US presidential candidates since the 1970s.

Netanyahu called the talk a “very warm conversation” in a statement, but he did not mention the embassy move. He said the men discussed peace with the Palestinians and Netanyahu’s planned visit to Washington in February.

Amid the lack of clarity on Trump’s embassy intentions, Netanyahu engaged in a day of furious political positioning.

On one hand, he is happy to have someone in the White House seemingly more like-minded on the Palestinian question than Obama was. But on the other, Trump’s advisers and his designated ambassador, David M. Friedman, a supporter of Israeli colonisation in the occupied West Bank, are in some ways in closer political step with Netanyahu’s right-wing rivals.

The prime minister is also besieged by what appears to be a series of serious investigations, from whether he improperly accepted gifts like cigars and bubbly to whether he conspired with a newspaper publisher for more favourable coverage.

As such, Netanyahu tried to tamp down his rivals by positioning himself both as Trump’s main interlocutor as well as the champion of colonists in the West Bank and Occupied East Jerusalem.

He declared that he opposed any limits on building in occupied East Jerusalem, a major point of contention between him and the Obama administration. On Sunday, the city announced approval for 566 housing units that had been delayed over Obama’s objections.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Mahmoud Abbas
follow this tag on MGNMahmoud Abbas
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Mahmoud Abbas
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

Israeli tank fires towards Gaza Strip

Framed Gallery

Shaikh Mohammad on a three-day India visit

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs