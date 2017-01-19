OIC indirectly condemns Trump plan to move Israel embassy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

OIC indirectly condemns Trump plan to move Israel embassy

The statement didn’t mention the United States or Trump by name

Image Credit: AP
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, stands among leaders and representatives of Islamic countries pose for a photograph during the opening of an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation foreign ministers on the situation of the Rohingya Muslim Minority in Myanmar at a conference center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Gulf News
 

Kuala Lumpur: Foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Thursday indirectly condemned plans by US President-elect Donald Trump to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem.

A statement issued after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur didn’t mention the United States or Trump by name, but said the OIC rejected any actions that could undermine the ability of Palestinians to claim part of Jerusalem in a future state.

It called on governments to desist from any activities that might encourage Israel to “pursue its illegal occupation and annexation of ... East Jerusalem, including any such encouragement through the transfer of their diplomatic missions to the city.”

The statement invited its 57 member states “to take the necessary steps and measures” in response to any such hostile position, but didn’t elaborate.

Trump has vowed to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, a politically charged act that would anger Palestinians who want occupied East Jerusalem, home to key Jewish, Muslim and Christian holy sites, as the capital of a future state.

The move would also distance the US from much of the international community, including its closest allies in Western Europe and the Arab world.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it in a move that is not internationally recognised. It claims the entire city as its capital.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

Palestinian farmers barred from Jordan Valley

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Trump sworn in as US president

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found