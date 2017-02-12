Israeli politician accused of war crimes offered UN post

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Israeli politician accused of war crimes offered UN post

Offer comes amid a proposal to name former Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad the UN envoy to Libya

Image Credit: Agencies
Tzipi Livni
Gulf News
 

Dubai: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has reportedly offered a post of deputy secretary-general to former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni.

According to the Haaretz, an Israeli daily, Livni, who now heads the Hatnua Party and is number-two on the Zionist Union faction in the Knesset, was asked to join the world body by Guterres himself in a phone call over the weekend.

Her appointment would have to be approved by the UN Security Council.

The Israeli politician has been implicated in war crimes during her tenure as foreign minister during the War on Gaza in 2008-2009.

Last year she was summoned for questioning by British authorities when she arrived in London to attend a Haaretz conference.

She was later granted immunity by authorities by changing the status of the trip to official.

The offer comes amid a row at the UN over the proposal to name former Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Salam Fayyad the organisation’s envoy on the Libya conflict.

The US has blocked the appointment at the request of Israel’s ambassador Danny Danon.

Israel and the US reportedly fear the appointment of Fayyad, a former World Bank economist, is meant as a further signal of recognition for Palestinian statehood. The UN General Assembly voted to recognise a Palestinian state in 2012, granting Palestine the status of non-member observer state.

According to Haaretz, the offer to appoint Livni is meant as a quid pro quo, and would mark the highest-ever position attained by any Israeli at the UN in exchange for the US allowing Fayyad’s appointment through.

The offer is still in the works, the report suggested. Livni’s office told Haaretz that “no official offer has been received.”

Livni and Guterres have met twice in New York over the past three weeks.

On Saturday Guterres defended his choice of Fayyad to be the UN peace envoy to Libya.

The decision to put forward his candidacy “was solely based on Mr Fayyad’s recognised personal qualities and his competence for that position,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

“United Nations staff serve strictly in their personal capacity. They do not represent any government or country.”

Guterres had informed the Security Council on Wednesday of his intention to appoint Fayyad and set a deadline of Friday for members to raise objections.

Diplomats said Fayyad’s name had been floated for a while and that US Ambassador Nikki Haley did not raise any opposition during those consultations.

Haley said in a statement on Friday that the United States did not “support the signal this appointment would send within the United Nations,” where the state of Palestine does not have full membership.

“For too long, the UN has been unfairly biased in favor of the Palestinian Authority to the detriment of our allies in Israel,” she said.

The Palestinians were upgraded to non-member observer status at the United Nations in 2012.

Dujarric said no Israeli and no Palestinian had served in a high-level post at the United Nations, and that “this is a situation that the secretary-general feels should be corrected,” based on personal merit and competencies of the candidates.

The UN chief seeks the unanimous backing of all 15 council members for appointments of his special representatives to conflict areas.

France and Sweden came out in full support of Guterres, praising his choice of Fayyad, a former World Bank official with a track record of fighting corruption.

The US decision to block the appointment surprised Guterres, whose choice of Fayyad was his first appointment of an envoy to a conflict area since he took over from Ban Ki-moon on January 1.

“Based on the information available to him at the time, the secretary-general had the perception, now proven wrong, that the proposal would be acceptable to Security Council members,” Dujarric told AFP.

Fayyad, 64, was prime minister of the Palestinian Authority from 2007 to 2013, and also served as finance minister.

He had been tapped to replace Martin Kobler of Germany, who has been the Libya envoy since November 2015.

Palestine Liberation Organisation executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi condemned the US decision as “blatant discrimination.”

US President Donald Trump and Haley have criticised the United Nations for adopting a resolution in December that demanded an end to Israeli colony building.

“Going forward, the United States will act, not just talk, in support of our allies,” Haley said.

French Ambassador Francois Delattre praised Fayyad as a public figure with “great qualities who is unanimously well-regarded for his experience and expertise” and said France has “full confidence” in the UN chief’s personnel appointments.

Swedish Ambassador Olof Skoog, whose country has recognised Palestine, said it was the secretary-general’s “prerogative to independently select and appoint his representatives,” adding that Fayyad would be an “excellent” envoy on Libya.

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon applauded the American decision, describing it as “the beginning of a new era where the US stands firmly behind Israel against any and all attempts to harm the Jewish state.”

The council will discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, the same day that Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
palestine
follow this tag on MGNpalestine
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Palestine
follow this tag on MGNPalestine
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
palestine
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

Palestinians decry bill banning call to prayer

Framed Gallery

Winners of the World Press Photo 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone