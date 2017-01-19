Mobile
Israeli media campaign incites ‘ethnic cleansing of Palestinians’

Members of group advocating immediate separation from Palestine say such a move is vital to prevent the creation of a bi-national state

Image Credit: AFP
An advertising banner in Tel Aviv in Arabic reads ‘Soon we will be the majority’. An initiative by a group of former Israeli security officers calls for immediate political separation from Palestinians.
Gulf News
 

Ramallah: A media campaign in Israel backed by former security officers is calling for the expulsion of Palestinians in 1948 areas.

Commanders for Israel’s Security (CIS) describes itself as a non-partisan body which advocates for the immediate political separation of Israel from Palestine, so as to preserve the Jewish and democratic character of Israel.

In reality, the group is comprised of hundreds of former security officers, and is led by retired Maj. Gen. Amnon Reshef.

It has placed advertisements in Israeli newspapers, posted billboards across the country and spearheaded a massive online campaign, which has gained thousands of supporters.

The high birthrate among Palestinians has long terrified Israelis.

Palestinians in 1948 areas are expected to outnumber Jews by 2035 and become a majority by 2048, according to the United Nations.

Members of CIS believe that immediate separation from Palestine is vital to prevent the creation of a bi-national state.

“Israel must tackle this demographic threat with immediate effect,” the group declares.

The campaign includes the listing of a telephone number, which if dialled, according to the Israeli media, plays a recording of former head of the Israeli Central Command, Avi Mizrahi, saying: “Are the billboards bothering you? They will disappear in a few days. What won’t disappear are the two and a half million Palestinians in the West Bank. They want to be the majority — and this is who we want to annex? If we don’t separate from the Palestinians, Israel will be less Jewish and less secure. We need to separate from the Palestinians now.”

The newspaper ads feature statements in Arabic, English and Hebrew, with statements like, ‘Palestine: One state for two people.’

CIS also calls for and supports the ‘saving’ of occupied Jerusalem by disengaging from 28 Palestinian villages and neighbourhoods, thereby getting rid of at least 200,000 Palestinians living in the holy city.

It is believed that such a move would change the demographic balance of oOccupied Jerusalem, raising the Jewish population of the holy city to more than 80 per cent, while reducing the Palestinian population to less than 20 per cent.

The international community does not recognise the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem as part of Israel, and considers construction in those occupied territories to be illegal.

A total of 350,000 Palestinians live in occupied East Jerusalem, where Israel grants them permanent residency status.

Palestinian authorities have decried the campaign and called on the international community to outlaw the group behind it.

The Palestinian interior ministry said the campaign incites the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

“They are openly calling for war and the shedding of Palestinian blood — they should be designated as a terrorist group.”

