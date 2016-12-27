Israel grabs land to set up stone crusher unit

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Israel grabs land to set up stone crusher unit

Israel relocates its activities with severe environmental activities to the Palestinian territories

Image Credit: AFP
A Palestinian protester in front of the Israeli colony of Kedumim during clashes with Israeli security forces following ademonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus.
Gulf News
 

Ramallah: Israel has embarked on the legal process of setting up a new stone crusher on privately owned Palestinian land in the town of Aqraba, near Nablus.

The stone crusher is a giant machine used to reduce large rocks to smaller rocks, gravel or rock dust. The stone crushing industry is important to Israel, which uses crushed stones as raw material for various activities, including the construction of roads, highways, bridges and buildings.

The new crusher is expected to meet at least 25 per cent of Israel’s increasing demand for building materials.

While the crusher, once completed, would likely provide employment for unskilled and/or uneducated Palestinians, it is going to be built on land that is indisputably privately owned without the permission of the owners. The massive amounts of dust and pollution generated by the crusher will have devastating environmental impacts in the area.

Gassan Doghlous, the Palestinian official who oversees Israeli colony activities in the northern areas of the West Bank, said that it is an established pattern for Israelis to relocate factories and other activities which have severe environmental impacts from the Green Line to Palestinian land of the West Bank.

“A total of 37 industrial colonies have spread out around the West Bank. Israel has moved all its anti-environmental industries, including aluminium and plastic, to Palestine,” Doghlous told Gulf News. “All the Israeli environmental violations are closely monitored and followed up by Palestinian environmental authorities, but these complaints fall on deaf ears, even by the Israeli judicial system.”

Bilal Abdul Hadi, deputy mayor of Aqraba, explained that Israel seized 17,000 donams (17 square kilometres) of land which had been owned by families in the town back in 1974. The occupation forces subsequently used that land as a military zone, but later turned it into colonies, outposts and agricultural fields for Israelis.

“We are fully aware of the Israeli plans to set up a new rock crusher in the area, but will wait until they commence construction to act against it,” Hadi told Gulf News. “If the construction of this crusher moves ahead it will be the first in the town, and will be so huge that it will cause extensive harm to the entire region.”

Villagers from Aqraba have petitioned the Israeli Higher Court of Justice to force the occupation forces to release the land to their genuine Palestinian owners, who have proved their ownership.

The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) is awaiting a detailed report from the Aqraba municipal council before taking appropriate steps to thwart the Israeli plans.

Doghlous said that the PNA officials will remind the Israeli occupation forces and the civil administration about the ruling of the Israeli Higher Court of Justice that Israel is not permitted to set up rock crushers for products designed and prepared for use inside Israel.

Five years ago, the occupation forces pledged to the court never to set up such crushers on Palestinian land in the West Bank, as this lands is privately owned, and it would be unjust to expect the Palestinians to suffer the inevitable environmental impacts of the industry.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGNPalestinian Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

Palestinian labourers continue to die in Israel

Framed Gallery

Celebrating a new beginning

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan