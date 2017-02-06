Mobile
Elderly Palestinian injured after Israeli air strike on Gaza

70-year-old Palestinian injured in Israeli strike allegedly in response to a Palestinian rocket attack

Gulf News
 

Gaza: A rocket allegedly launched from Gaza struck Israeli-held territory on Monday, causing no casualties or damage, in a rare attack that drew Israeli air strikes against Palestinian targets.

A 70-year-old Palestinian man was slightly wounded in one of the Israeli strikes, health workers said, identifying him as a passer-by. He was the only reported casualty on either side of a frontier that has been largely quiet in recent months.

“In response to the projectile fired towards southern Israeli communities earlier today, the air force targeted three Hamas posts in the northern Gaza Strip,” the Israeli occupation forces said in a statement, cautioning it “will not tolerate rocket fire towards civilians.”

Gaza residents said an armed training camp, a security compound and an observation post belonging to Hamas were hit.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket strike.

Israel has said that Hamas, the Islamist militant group that rules the Gaza Strip, bears overall responsibility for what happens in the enclave.

Hamas has observed a de facto ceasefire with the Israeli regime since a 2014 war, but small armed cells of Salafists have defied the agreement and have continued to occasionally launch rockets at Israel. When those attacks occur, Hamas usually orders its fighters to vacate potential targets for Israeli retaliation.

