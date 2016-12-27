Abbas eyes Paris summit as Israel looks to expand colony construction

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Abbas eyes Paris summit as Israel looks to expand colony construction

UN resolution forms the foundation of any future negotiations, Abbas says

Gulf News
 

Ramallah, West Bank: The Palestinian President said on Tuesday that he hopes the upcoming Mideast conference in France will set a timetable to end colonies, as Israel advances plans for thousands of new homes in parts of occupied Jerusalem claimed by the Palestinians, despite the recent UN Security Council resolution condemning construction there.

The developments came just days after the United States broke with past practice and allowed the UN Security Council to condemn Israeli colonies in the West Bank and occupied east Jerusalem as a “flagrant violation” of international law.

Mahmoud Abbas’ comments early Tuesday morning were his first public remarks since the UN vote.

“The decision lays the foundation for any future serious negotiation ... and it paves the way for the international peace conference slated to be held in Paris next month and we hope this conference comes up with a mechanism and timetable to end the occupation,” Abbas told a meeting of his Fatah party. “The [resolution] proves that the world rejects the settlements [colonies], as they are illegal, in our occupied land, including East Jerusalem.”

On January 15, days before President Barack Obama leaves office, France is expected to host a Mideast conference where dozens of countries may endorse an international framework for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently opposes such activity, saying it undermines the negotiating process.

Netanyahu has repeatedly called on Abbas to meet for direct talks without preconditions. Abbas has refused unless Israel ends colony construction first.

The Palestinians claim the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem, home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Muslims and Christians, as parts of their future state. Israel says colonies, along with other core issues like security, should be agreed upon in peace talks.

Despite the UN resolution condemning colonies, Jerusalem Municipality is set to approve thousands of new housing units in the eastern sector of the city this week. The pro-Netanyahu daily Israel Hayom reported the Jerusalem District Zoning Committee is convening on Wednesday to discuss approving fresh construction in that part of the city.

“We remain unfazed by the UN vote, or by any other entity that tries to dictate what we do in Jerusalem,” Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Meir Turgeman, who heads the zoning committee, told the paper this week. “I hope the Israeli government and the new US administration will support us, so we can make up for the lack (of construction) during the eight years of the Obama administration.”

Netanyahu was outraged by the UN Security Council resolution and has declared a number of steps in response to the measure, which passed 14-0 with an American abstention.

Israel summoned ambassadors from council members, including the US, to protest. Netanyahu is recalling his nation’s ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal for consultations and cancelling a planned January visit to Israel by Senegal’s foreign minister. He also ended Israeli aid programmes to the African country.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Mahmoud Abbas
follow this tag on MGNMahmoud Abbas
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Mahmoud Abbas
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

Palestinian labourers continue to die in Israel

Framed Gallery

Celebrating a new beginning

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan