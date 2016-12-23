Mobile
Hijackers of Libyan plane surrender

Malta PM says duo sought asylum after freeing all passengers and crew unharmed

Gulf News
 

Valletta: Hijackers claiming to have a grenade took over a Libyan plane yesterday and diverted it to Malta before releasing everyone on board and surrendering to authorities, officials said.

“Final crew members leaving aircraft with hijackers,” Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Twitter.

Minutes later he added: “Hijackers surrendered, searched and taken in custody.”

Libyan foreign minister Taher Siala said the two hijackers were supporters of slain dictator Muammar Gaddafi and had requested political asylum in Malta.

Siala, from Libya’s internationally backed Government of National Accord, said the hijackers have also said they want to set up a pro-Gaddafi political party.

The plane landed at 11:32am in Malta.

After more than an hour on the tarmac, the door of the Airbus A320 opened and a first group of women and children were seen descending a mobile staircase.

Dozens more passengers were released minutes later following negotiations that Maltese government sources said were led by the head of Malta’s military.

In all there were 111 passengers, including 28 women and a baby, on board, as well as seven crew members.

Maltese government sources had earlier said that only a single hijacker was believed to be on the plane.

The aircraft had been on a domestic Libyan route operated by Afriqiyah Airways from Sabha in southern Libya to Tripoli but was re-routed.

“The Afriqiyah flight from Sabha to Tripoli has been diverted and has landed in Malta. Security services coordinating operations,” Muscat tweeted earlier.

Al Sarraj briefed

Muscat later spoke to Libya’s prime minister-designate Fayyaz Al Sarraj, the head of the north African country’s fledgling unity government, the Maltese prime minister’s office said.

The plane could be seen on the tarmac of a secondary runway surrounded by military vehicles.

All flights in and out of the airport were initially either delayed or diverted to destinations in Italy, though some later took off and landed.

Malta International Airport said there had been “an unlawful interference” but operations had now resumed.

