Myriam Klink questioned by Lebanese authorities

Singer-model, Khalife and director of video barred from leaving country

Gulf News
 

Beirut: Myriam Klink was questioned by police for over six hours on Monday on her provocative video clip, ‘Goal’, which featured the scantily clad self-professed “queen” alongside Lebanese singer Jad Khalife in sexually suggestive poses.

She, Khalife, and the director of the video, Mahmoud Ramzi, were ordered not to leave Lebanon, though it was unclear whether the ban imposed by Justice Minister Salim Jreissati because of its “indecent” content was or would be lifted.

Klink was defiant as she left the police station wearing a black dress, gloves and funky sunglasses. “Goal. That’s all I’m going to say,” she told reporters, adding: “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Jreissati cited the video’s inclusion of a possibly under-aged young girl in what he believed was “exploitation” as grounds for the ban as police authorities questioned the child’s mother too. No details were made public.

For his part, Khalife defended the inclusion of the child, pointing out that fellow Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe had included children in a prior music video, “and nobody made such a big deal out of it”.

The media-savvy Klink regularly embroiled herself in controversies to advance her career. In 2012, for example, she launched the “Klink Revolution” music video that featured her carrying an assault rifle and criticising Lebanon’s elites.

