Israel military fire tear gas to disperse Lebanese protest
Beirut: Lebanon’s national news agency says Israel’s military has fired tear gas across the border, breaking up a small Lebanese protest against cameras installed there.
The Saturday protest by residents of Meiss Al Jabal, near the border with Israel, was led by a Lebanese lawmaker. The protesters were objecting to Israel’s installation of security cameras and a solar panel along the contested UN demarcated border.
The Israel-Lebanon border has remained mostly quiet since 2006, when Israel and Hezbollah fought for a monthlong war that left some 1,200 Lebanese and 160 Israelis dead, and ended in a stalemate.