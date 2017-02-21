France’s Le Pen refuses headscarf to meet Lebanon’s mufti

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

France’s Le Pen refuses headscarf to meet Lebanon’s mufti

Says she met ‘the highest Sunni authority’ in Al Azhar without covering up

  • An aide of Lebanon's Grand Mufti attempts to give a head scarf to Marine Le Pen.Image Credit: AP
  • Image Credit: AP
Gulf News
 

Beirut: France’s far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen refused to go into a meeting with Lebanon’s grand mufti on Tuesday after his aides asked her to wear a headscarf.

Le Pen, who is on a three-day visit to Lebanon this week and has met senior officials, was scheduled to meet Grand Sunni Muslim Mufti Shaikh Abdul Latif Derian on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after she arrived at his office, one of his aides tried to give her a white headscarf to put on.

“The highest Sunni authority in the world had not had this requirement, so I have no reason to,” Le Pen said, referring to her 2015 visit to Al Azhar, the prestigious Egyptian institution of Sunni Islamic learning.

“But it does not matter. You will pass on to the grand mufti my consideration but I will not veil myself,” the candidate said.

Deryan heads Dar Al Fatwa, the highest Sunni authority in Lebanon.

Le Pen met the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Ahmed Al Tayeb, in 2015 and photos of the meeting show her with the cleric without wearing a veil.

Once she was told that customs are different in Lebanon, Le Pen walked toward her car and left.

Later, the mufti’s office issued a statement saying that Le Pen was told in advance through one of her aides that she will have to put on a headscarf during the meeting with the mufti.

“This is the protocol,” at the mufti’s office, the statement said.

The statement detailed how the mufti’s aides tried to give her the headscarf and that Le Pen refused to take it.

“The mufti’s office regrets this inappropriate behaviour in such meetings,” the statement said.

Tuesday is Le Pen’s last day in Lebanon, where she met a foreign head of state for the first time — President Michel Aoun.

The FN leader, whose party takes an anti-immigrant stance, also met Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a Sunni, and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil.

Islamic dress is a hot-button issue in France, where the full-face veil is banned in public places.

Shunned by European leaders over her party’s stance on immigration and its anti-EU message, Le Pen’s meeting with Aoun aimed to boost her international credibility.

More from Lebanon

tags from this story

Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaLebanon

tags

Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Lebanon

New controversy in Lebanon ... over speed bumps

Framed Gallery

One week: French artist entombed in rock

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen