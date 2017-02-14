Aoun urges Arab unity to guard Jerusalem’s diversity

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Aoun urges Arab unity to guard Jerusalem’s diversity

Israel is trying to Judaise Palestine, Lebanese President charges

  • Jerusalem
    Image Credit: Gulf News
  • Jerusalem
    Damascus Gate, Jerusalem.Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
  • Jerusalem
    Jerusalem, circa 1890.Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
  • Jerusalem
    Image Credit: Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Cairo (AFP): Lebanese President Michel Aoun urged Arab nations on Tuesday to come together to protect the multi-faith character of Jerusalem, whose status is one of the thorniest issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Aoun called on members of the Cairo-based Arab League to “unite our efforts to preserve the character of Jerusalem, which brings together both Christian and Muslim heritage”.

“Is it possible to imagine Jerusalem without Al Aqsa mosque, and without the Church of the Holy Sepulchre?” asked Aoun, visiting Egypt for the first time since his election in October.

He accused Israel of trying to “Judaise Palestine”.

On Monday Aoun, a Maronite Christian, met the leader of Egypt’s Coptic Church, Pope Tawadros II, as well as Grand Imam Ahmad Al Tayeb of Al Azhar, the highest institution of Sunni Islam in Egypt.

He also held talks with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi.

The Palestinians regard east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, while Israel proclaims the entire city as its capital.

Israel occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed east Jerusalem in a move never recognised by the international community.

A campaign pledge by US President Donald Trump to move the US embassy in Israel to occupied Jerusalem dismayed the Palestinians.

The issue is expected to be discussed when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the White House on Wednesday.

Around 600,000 Israelis live in colonies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, communities considered illegal by the United Nations and most world powers.

The Arab League also denounced a draft law approved by an Israeli ministerial committee on Sunday that Muslims say is meant to silence the traditional call to prayer.

The organisation called it “a new attack” by Israel on “freedom of worship in Palestine and occupied Jerusalem”.

More from Lebanon

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Abdul Fattah Al Sissi
follow this tag on MGNAbdul Fattah Al Sissi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaLebanon

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Lebanon

Lebanon arrests three terrorist suspects

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa