Police commandos recapture new neighbourhood in Mosul

Federal Police Commandos Division takes over Tayaran neighbourhood amid fierce clashes

Gulf News
 

Baghdad: Iraqi militarised police captured a neighbourhood on the western side of Mosul on Sunday amid fierce clashes with Daesh terrorists, as thousands of people continued to flee the battle to government-controlled areas, security officials said.

Iraqi forces, backed by aerial support by the US-led international coalition, launched a new push last week to drive Daesh terrorists from Mosul’s west, capturing so far the city’s international airport and an adjacent military base. Iraqi authorities declared Mosul’s eastern half “fully liberated” from the Sunni militants in January, three months after launching the operation to take back Iraq’s second-largest city.

At dawn Sunday, the Federal Police Commandos Division moved into the Tayaran neighbourhood amid fierce clashes, Maj. Gen. Haider Al Maturi told The Associated Press from Baghdad. Al Maturi said the neighbourhood “is now under their full control.”

Al Maturi said Daesh terrorists deployed at least 10 suicide car bombs, but nine of them were blown up before reaching their targets. The 10th killed two policemen and wounded five. Al Maturi added that his forces arrested two militants — an Iraqi and a foreigner who speaks Russian.

Elsewhere, up to 3,000 people fled from the Mamun neighbourhood Sunday morning, according to Iraqi special forces Brig. Gen. Salam Hashed, who oversees a screening centre south of Mosul. Hashed said just over 2,500 people fled the previous day.

According to the UN figures, about 750,000 civilians are believed to be trapped in their houses in western Mosul, one of several challenges expected to slow the advance of the Iraqi troops. Another complication is western Mosul’s old and narrow streets, which will force Iraqi soldiers to leave the relative safety of their armoured vehicles.

Western Mosul is the last significant urban area Daesh holds in Iraq. The city is split roughly in half by the Tigris River.

Mosul fell to Daesh in the summer of 2014, along with large swathes of northern and western Iraq.

