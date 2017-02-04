Iran 'biggest state sponsor of terrorism': James Mattis
TOKYO: US Defense Secretary James Mattis said Saturday that Iran was the world's biggest state sponsor of terrorism, as President Donald Trump slapped fresh sanctions on the country's weapons procurement network.
"As far as Iran goes, this is the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world," Mattis said at a press conference in Tokyo, but added that the US had no plans to increase troop numbers in the Middle East in response.
"It does no good to ignore it. It does no good to dismiss it and at the same time I don't see any need to increase the number of forces we have in the Middle East at this time," he said.
"We always have the capability to do so but right now I don't think it's necessary."
US officials said that the new sanctions, announced on Friday, were in response to Iran's ballistic missile test this week and its support for Huthi rebels in Yemen, who recently targeted a Saudi warship.
The new sanctions do not yet mean that the US has abandoned commitments it made under an earlier deal to lift measures aimed at Iran's nuclear programme, officials said.
But Trump has made no secret of his contempt for that accord, which his predecessor Barack Obama approved in July 2015, and officials said Friday's measures would not be the last against the country.
Comments
Girish R Edathitta04-Feb-2017 12:12
The action and gesture of Iran by conducting a ballistic missile testwas highly provocative and illogical at this context .Actually Iranshould have turned all adverse situations in its favor , especiallyduring a period when country and its economy is facing a credit crunch.Tit for tat game is not going to benefit Iran and its people. Thehistoric nuclear deal at the initiative of Obama brought only prosperityto Iran .Oil production could rebound to almost pre sanction level andlarge number of oil companies expressed their willingness to startjoint exploration and production in the coming years . Boeing agreedto deliver 80 planes at a cost of $16.6 billion only to replace agingfleet of national carrier of Iran. In fact, Iran has failed to recognizethat the US is a viable economy and less dependent on others where asIran is heavily dependent to international community in many ways . Inshort , Iran overlooked the immense opportunities of nuclear accordreached with the 5 UN permanent members plus Germany. The sudden surgein oil prices following the sanctions, underlines the significance ofIranian contribution towards that end. The proposed huge investmentsover $100 billion in oil and gas projects in Iran could have broughtprosperity to nation besides creating thousands of jobs in the region.All of a sudden things are getting reversed to the days of pre-sanction era . The best strategy for Iran would have been” waitand watch” instead of “challenge and move “