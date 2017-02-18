Ahmadinejad’s VP eyes Iran presidential bid in May

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ahmadinejad’s VP eyes Iran presidential bid in May

Baghaie announced his candidacy in a statement saying he would run as an ‘independent’

Gulf News
 

Tehran: A deputy of former Iranian hardline president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad announced Saturday his decision to run in this year’s presidential election, becoming the first candidate to contest the top job.

Hamid Baghaie, who was jailed in 2015, was Ahmadinejad’s vice-president for executive affairs and head of the tourism board.

He announced his candidacy in a statement saying he would run as an “independent” and describing himself as a “soldier” of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In 2015, Baghaie was arrested and imprisoned for seven months for reasons never made public.

His arrest came four years after he, and other government employees, were investigated for administrative irregularities during his tenure as head of the tourism board.

Ahmadinejad, whose re-election in 2009 was followed by one of the largest protests to hit Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution, in September ruled out a third presidential bid.

His stand-down came after advice from supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who at the time said it was imperative to avoid a polarising effect in the country.

Ahmadinejad’s two terms as president between 2005 and 2013 saw Iran increasingly isolated internationally, divided domestically and struggling economically.

Last week the hardline ex-president said he would not endorse any candidates in the May elections.

President Hassan Rouhani, who was elected in 2013 with support from moderates and reformists, is expected to run for a second term but has not made any such official announcement.

In a bid to counter Rouhani’s re-election, Iran’s conservative camp has formed a new political group called “Popular Front of the Islamic republic Forces” aimed at uniting their ranks behind one candidate.

The Guardians Council, a conservative-dominated vetting body, must approve the candidates before they can run.

More from Iran

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
follow this tag on MGNMahmoud Ahmadinejad

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaIran

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Iran

Iran unmoved by US threats — Zarif

Framed Gallery

SpaceX launches rocket with cargo for ISS crew

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring