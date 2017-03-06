Egyptian intelligence hires Washington lobbyists to boost image

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Egyptian intelligence hires Washington lobbyists to boost image

Move comes as the new administration of President Donald Trump is softening America’s approach to authoritarian governments

Gulf News
 

Cairo: Egyptian intelligence has hired two US public relations firms in Washington to lobby on the country’s behalf and boost its image, the first such engagements by the country’s powerful security apparatus to be made public.

Filings dated January 28 and seen by The Associated Press on the Department of Justice website on Sunday showed that the General Intelligence Service — known as the Mukhabarat — has hired public relations firms Weber Shandwick and Cassidy & Associates Inc. The registrations were released publicly to comply with the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) of 1938.

The contracts show that the companies will assist Egypt in promoting its “strategic partnership with the United States,” highlighting its economic development, showcasing its civil society and publicising Egypt’s “leading role in managing regional risks” in agreements worth $1.8 million annually.

All points are issues President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi’s government is keen to portray in a positive light in its interactions with foreign powers, especially a key ally such as the United States that sends it some $1.3 billion in annual military aid.

In other areas, Cairo has a more flexible approach to its image, for example by overstating the number of refugees in the country ten-fold in efforts to convince European countries to send it more development and security aid to prevent illegal immigration across the Mediterranean. It also switches between downplaying an extremist insurgency in the northern Sinai Peninsula, or amplifying the danger, depending on which position is most useful at a given moment with domestic or foreign audiences.

The move comes as the new administration of President Donald Trump is softening America’s approach to authoritarian governments including Egypt’s, which the State Department last week cataloged in its annual report on human rights abuses. Egypt says it faces a substantial terrorist threat and cannot be judged by Western standards, although it insists foreign tourists are safe.

Egypt has yet to recover economically from its 2011 Arab Spring uprising that overthrew longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak, followed by the army’s ouster of his freely elected successor, the divisive Islamist Mohammad Mursi, and it depends on foreign loans and assistance.

Last week, Mubarak was effectively acquitted on charges of killing protesters, and could now be released from the informal house arrest he has lived under in recent years.

Egypt’s FARA filings for the lobbying work are two of several previously filed by Egyptian government agencies, although others are listed under ministries or agencies relating to trade, tourism, or business. For the latest two, under the heading “Branch or agency represented by the registrant,” the filings denoted Egypt’s “General Intelligence Service.” The contracts are signed by Maj. Gen. Nasser Fahmy, on the lines marked out for Maj. Gen. Khalid Fawzy, who is the director general of General Intelligence.

The Weber Shandwick contract is worth at least $1.2 million annually, to be paid quarterly at $300,000 plus expenses, while the Cassidy & Associates one is for $600,000 per year, to be paid at $150,000 quarterly.

More from Egypt

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Abdul Fattah Al Sissi
follow this tag on MGNAbdul Fattah Al Sissi
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
Mohammad Mursi
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Mursi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaEgypt

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Abdul Fattah Al Sissi
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Mursi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Egypt

Egypt removes ‘degrading’ billboards on women

Framed Gallery

Look: Underground training camp of Daesh

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash