Egypt ‘working for Libya political solution’

Mohamed Taher Siala, left, talks to Abdelkader Messahel as they attend a ministerial meeting of countries neig Image Credit: AP

Cairo: Egypt is working for a political solution to fighting in neighbouring Libya, its foreign minister said Saturday ahead of regional talks on the conflict.

“A political solution is the only way to resolve the crisis in Libya,” said Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri.

He was speaking ahead of talks with foreign ministers from Libya’s neighbours — Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Niger — as well as UN envoy Martin Kobler.

Libya has been torn apart by fighting between militias, tribes and two rival governments since the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Terror groups have exploited the chaos to gain a foothold in the North African country.

A UN-backed unity government based in the capital is struggling to impose its authority.

It faces competition from a rival authority supported by parliament in the country’s east, which has refused to recognise the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.

Militarily, the eastern administration is backed by the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army commanded by Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar enjoys the support of several Arab countries including Egypt, as well an emerging alliance with Russia.

GNA-aligned militias from the port city of Misrata, who led the fight to oust the Daesh terror group from Sirte last year, control much of the west.

In the east, Haftar’s forces have been fighting other terror groups for more than two years, particularly in Benghazi.

Egypt recently hosted Haftar, parliament speaker Aguila Saleh and unity government chief Fayez Al Sarraj in search of “common ground” that could help solve the crisis, Shoukri said Saturday.

“Despite recent victories in the fight against terrorism, in Benghazi and in Sirte, terrorism will never be fully eradicated in Libya until there is a political solution,” he added.