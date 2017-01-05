Mobile
Egypt arrests 4 over church blast

Key plotter of attack among those detained as death toll rises to 27

Image Credit: AFP
Egyptian security forces and onlookers gather outside the Saint Peter and Paul Coptic Orthodox Church (L), which is adjacent to the Saint Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral (R), after it was hit by an explosion in the Abbasiya neighbourhood in the capital Cairo.
 

Cairo: Egypt has arrested four people suspected of involvement in a Cairo church bombing in December that killed 27 people, the interior ministry said Wednesday.

Those detained include one of the two main suspected plotters of the attack, Karam Ahmad Abdul Al Ebrahim, and three others who were planning other attacks, the ministry said in a statement.

The death toll from the December 11 suicide bombing during Sunday mass at the Saint Peter and Saint Paul church rose to 27 on Wednesday after a 63-year-old woman died of her injuries, the health ministry said.

Eleven people remain in hospital, it said.

The interior ministry said authorities are still searching for Mohab Mustafa Al Sayed Qassem, also known as “The Doctor”, previously identified by the interior ministry as the group’s leader.

The ministry said investigations revealed one of the three men arrested has links to the Muslim Brotherhood and had attended rallies of the Islamist movement while armed.

The interior ministry has said Qassem received financial and logistical support and instructions to carry out the attacks by Brotherhood leaders residing in Qatar.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the bombing, identifying the suicide bomber by the pseudonym Abu Abdullah Al Masri.

President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi had named the suicide bomber as Mahmoud Shafik Mohammad Mustafa, 22.

The Muslim Brotherhood has denied any involvement.

Egyptian authorities are battling an Islamist insurgency, mostly in the province of North Sinai. Some attacks have targeted security forces and officials in Cairo.

The attacks have worsened since the July 2013 ouster of Brotherhood president Mohammad Mursi, which was led by then army chief Al Sissi.

December’s blast was the worst attack on the Coptic Christian community since a 2011 suicide bombing killed more than 20 worshippers outside a church in the coastal city of Alexandria.

