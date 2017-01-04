Three Yemeni soldiers killed in offensive against Al Qaida

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Three Yemeni soldiers killed in offensive against Al Qaida

In Al Qaida ambush, one military vehicle overturned, another was destroyed and two were captured

Gulf News
 

Aden: At least three soldiers were killed in clashes with Al Qaida militants in southern Yemen in an operation launched by the internationally recognised government of President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, security sources said.

They said at least 10 other soldiers were wounded when troops were ambushed east of the coastal city of Shuqra on Tuesday. Intense clashes were continuing on Wednesday.

The sources said that Hadi forces, backed by aircraft of the Saudi-led coalition, were targeting Shuqra when they were surprised by the militants. One military vehicle overturned, another was destroyed and two were captured, they said.

The incident highlighted the obstacles facing Hadi’s government as it struggles to wipe out Al Qaida while simultaneously trying to defeat Al Houthi fighters in a war that has lasted nearly two years and killed more than 10,000 people.

In August, the Yemeni army drove Al Qaida out of two strongholds in the same region in a campaign in which at least 40 militants were killed.

The United States, which sees the Yemeni branch of Al Qaida as a threat to its own security, said last month it had killed 28 militants in nine strikes in the Arab country since September.

The group has exploited the civil war between Hadi’s Saudi-backed government and Al Houthis, aligned with Iran, to recruit followers and expand its influence across the country, especially in the south and east.

The impoverished country overlooks key shipping routes and shares a long border with Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter.

In other parts of Yemen, clashes were reported between Hadi supporters and fighters from Al Houthi group and their allies in the southwestern city of Taiz, the northern province of Saada and in Shabwa in the southeast.

The Hadi-run sabanew.net news agency reported “major gains” in Shabwa province, but residents said that the battlefront had changed little in other parts of the country.

More from Yemen

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yemen

20 people killed in two days of fighting in Taiz
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest