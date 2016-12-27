Mobile
Dozens of rebels killed in heavy clashes in Sana’a, Shabwa provinces

Government troops capture Ouselan town as they push towards Yemen capital

Image Credit: AFP
Tribesmen from the Popular Resistance Committee supporting government troops guard a position during clashes with Al Houthi rebels.
Gulf News
 

Al Mukalla: Dozens of Al Houthi rebels were killed across Yemen on Tuesday as the government forces launched fresh attacks to end months of military stalemate, mainly in Sana’a’s Nehim and Shabwa.

Government officials in the southern province of Shabwa said that dozens of rebel fighters and government troops were killed in fierce clashes in Ouselan district as the government forces announced territorial gains in the area for the first time in months.

Mohsin Al Qumishi, a secretary to the governor of Shabwa, told Gulf News that the government forces launched a big assault on Al Houthi positions in Ouselan and are now advancing towards Bayhan, Al Houthis’ last bastion in the province of Shabwa. “The attack began in the early hours of today [Tuesday] under heavy air support from the Saudi-led coalition warplanes,” he said.

By Tuesday afternoon, the government forces fought their way into Ouselan, taking control of strategic mountains while another forces crossed into Bayhan from the neighbouring Marib province.

“The army and the resistance fighters killed tens of Al Houthis and arrested at least ten. The coalition’s warplanes destroyed four cars carrying fleeing militants. Their bodies are still thrown all over the battlefield,” Al Qumishi said.

Previous military assaults have made little headway on the ground despite the intense air raids on Al Houthi military sites.

Locals say supporters of the ousted president and some Hashemite families have abetted and aided Al Houthis to fight off military campaigns in the area. “By liberating Bayhan, the government forces would secure Marib from Al Houthis’ sporadic shelling.” Al Qumishi said.

Since the beginning of the Saudi-led coalition fighting against Al Houthis early last year, the province of Marib has been turned into a large military base hosting thousands of government and coalition troops. The state-run Saba news agency on Tuesday quoted Jahdel Al Awlaki, the commander of Brigade 21, as saying that the government forces cut off a vital supply line to the rebels in Bayhan from Baydha province.

In the north, fighting raged on Tuesday for the second consecutive day as the government forces also sought to make big breaches into Al Houthis’ defences in the rugged Nehim district, outside Sana’a. Official media reported that dozens of Al Houthis were killed in the fighting and the government loyalists expelled the rebels from a number of hilly positions in Nehim.

Al Houthis, through their media outlets, admitted that their forces came under heavy attacks in Shabwa and Sana’a, but claimed pushing back the government forces.

