Clashes in Dhamar kill 5 Al Houthis

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Clashes in Dhamar kill 5 Al Houthis

In the northern province of Hajjah, government forces heavily shelled Al Houthi-controlled territories in Haradh and Medi districts

Gulf News
 

Al Mukalla: At least five Al Houthi fighters were killed and several others arrested late on Friday in brief clashes with resistance fighters loyal to the Yemeni government in the province of Dhamar, army generals and government-run media said on Saturday.

The clashes erupted when rebel forces tried to set up a checkpoint inside areas controlled by resistance fighters in Utmah district.

The state-run Saba news agency said that pro-government forces attacked two armed vehicles carrying the rebel forces, killing five and arresting seven others, including the group’s commander Abdul Malik Al Jarmouzi.

The rebel movement backed by local renegade army units loyal to the ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh seized control of Dhamar in October 2014.

Al Houthis’ capture of Dhamar was largely uncontested until they approached the district of Utmah where locals took up arms and revolted against them.

When the Saudi-led coalition began bombing Al Houthi-controlled military sites in Dhamar early 2015, the resistance picked up the steam and announced liberating some regions of Utmah.

“Utmah resistance is commanded by Abdul Wahab Maodhah and will expand its territories if they got arms and other logistics from the government like other fronts,” Major Mohsen Khasrouf, chief of Yemen’s Armed Forces Moral Guidance Department, told Gulf News. "More people have joined the resistance as the resentment is growing against Al Houthi militia.”

Early last year, local army commanders announced mobilising hundreds of soldiers in the central province of Marib, the base of the government and coalition forces. The forces were prepared to take part in a major operation to eject the rebels from Dhamar province, but the government apparently gave preference to focusing military efforts on Sana’a Nehim front and the western coast.

In the northern province of Hajjah, government forces heavily shelled Al Houthi-controlled territories in Haradh and Medi districts.

The official Facebook page of the 5th Military Region said that the army’s cannons targeted Al Houthi sites northern of Haradh to pave the way for the troops to advance.

Yemen government forces backed by the coalition’s warplanes opened a new front in the northern last 2015 when hundreds of troops, marching from the Saudi side of the border, advanced deeply into Hajja province taking control of part of Haradh city and the strategic port city of Medi, a smuggling point for the rebel movement. In the west, Yemen army battled Al Houthi fighters on the edges of Khokha port region, Hodeida province, after liberating all coastal areas in the province of Taiz.

More from Yemen

tags from this story

Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

Yemen
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yemen

Hadi backs US counter-terrorism mission
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket