Spain’s Felipe in Saudi Arabia amid warship sale

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Spain’s Felipe in Saudi Arabia amid warship sale

Felipe’s father, Juan Carlos, who reigned from 1975 to 2014, has close ties to the Saudi royal family

Gulf News
 

Riyadh: Spain’s King Felipe VI is to meet Sunday with Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, local media said, during an official visit coinciding with talks to sell Spanish warships.

Felipe arrived late Saturday in Riyadh for a three-day stay.

The Spanish foreign ministry said its minister Alfonso Dastis, and Public Works Minister Inigo de la Serna, would accompany Felipe during the visit.

Spanish media have linked this trip to a much anticipated deal to sell Avante 2200 corvettes for an estimated two billion euros (Dh7.71 billion; $2.1 billion).

“We can only confirm that negotiations are very advanced to build five warships which would be sold to the Saudi navy,” a spokesman for state-owned Spanish ship builder Navantia told AFP.

Spain is the seventh largest arms exporter in the world, and Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest buyers of military gear.

A Saudi-led coalition began air strikes over Yemen almost two years ago after Iran-backed Al Houthi militia and their allies, troops loyal to ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh, overran much of Yemen.

Riyadh feared Al Houthis would take over all of Yemen and move it into the orbit of Iran, its rival.

This year’s Saudi budget allocates 191 billion riyals (Dh187.3 billion; $51 billion) for military spending including equipment and weaponry, down from 205 billion riyals spent in 2016.

A separate budget allocation of 97 billion riyals is to pay for new naval bases for the Border Guards, and other security projects.

Felipe’s father, Juan Carlos, who reigned from 1975 to 2014, has close ties to the Saudi royal family.

A Spanish consortium, Al-Shoula, is building a high-speed railway across the desert to link the cities of Makkah and Madinah.

The project is behind schedule and is now set to open in 2018.

Spanish construction group FCC leads one of three consortia building a $22.5 billion rapid transit system in the Saudi capital.

More from Saudi Arabia

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfSaudi Arabia

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia 'optimistic' about Trump presidency
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon