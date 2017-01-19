Mobile
Six Britons killed in Saudi road crash

The victims, from Glasgow and Manchester, were travelling on a mini bus to Medina

Gulf News
 

London: Six British nationals have been killed and several more injured in a road crash in Saudi Arabia, Britain’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“We are supporting the families of six British people who have sadly died following a road accident in Saudi Arabia,” a Foreign Office spokeswoman said.

“We are also helping several more British nationals who were injured in the crash,” she said, without specifying how many.

Glasgow Central Mosque released a statement naming two of the victims as Glasgow couple Mohammad Aslam and Talat Aslam, who have five children, saying they had just completed Umrah, a pilgrimage to Makkah, Islam’s holiest site.

They “were travelling in a minibus” to Medina, it said, adding: “Four members of another family from Manchester were also killed in the tragedy”.

Every year, millions of Muslims flock to Makkah and Medina further south, Islam’s second holiest site, to carry out the annual Haj pilgrimage.

