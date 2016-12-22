Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Saudi women dismiss link drawn between work and divorce

Recklessness and naivety of some husbands seems to be a major aggravating factor, expert says

Image Credit: AL Riyadh
Working women stressed financial independence and social status as the most welcome aspects of their jobs.
Gulf News
 

Manama: Saudi working women have launched a social media hashtag to reject links between the rise in divorce figures and the trend of women taking up employment.

A report published this week by the General Authority for Statistics said that the number of divorces among women who held jobs was 72,895 while the figure among women who did not work was 14,856, indicating that working women were more likely to be divorced than non-working wives.

“The rising divorce rate among female employees compared with non-working women is a serious indicator and a call to consider seriously the situation,” Abdah Al Asmari, a consultant, said, quoted by Saudi daily Al Riyadh on Wednesday.

“We need to appreciate how a woman’s job relates to, among other things, money issues, the differences that may arise between the woman and her husband, the interference of family members in the couple’s differences and the time demands that may hamper the woman from fulfilling her home obligations.”

The recklessness and naivety of some husbands seem to be the main factor in inflating these differences, he added.

“There is a deep need for working women not to neglect their family responsibilities and to balance their commitments to work and to the family.”

However, working women rejected the link drawn between employment and divorce and launched a campaign on Twitter with a hashtag in Arabic saying ‘work is no reason for divorce’ to rally support for their views.

Most users who posted comments said that the excessively controlling nature of some husbands was the main cause for divorces in the kingdom whereas others stressed that problems also arose when men accused their wives of not making time for family matters or blamed them for not paying enough attention to their homes.

“A job guarantees financial independence,” Ayah posted using the hashtag. “Even if my husband is wonderful, how can I guarantee my future if something happens to him, God forbid? I need the job.”

In another tweet, Ayah said that a job offered a woman the opportunity to feel self-fulfilled as a human being. “You will not have to wait until your husband gives you money. You make your own money and you are really independent,” she said.

Another user, Sultana, said some men enjoy keeping their wives under their control. “These men enjoy seeing their women under their authority and they get really upset when they see their women becoming independent financially,” she said.

Al Mesfrah said that it was imperative for women to have a job. “It is a crucial asset that women should never give up,” she said. “I know of many women who sacrificed their jobs for their husbands and, when their marriage ended in divorce, they lost both the husband and the job.”

Another user, writing under the moniker of Hope, said that her choices were clear. “If I was ever asked to choose between a job and a husband, I would choose the job,” she posted. “The reason is very simple: The job will not divorce me and will always guarantee me a social status.”

More from Saudi Arabia

tags from this story

Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfSaudi Arabia

tags

Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Saudi Arabia

Saudi dentist dedicates time to Syrian refugees
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays