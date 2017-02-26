Mobile
Saudi king kicks off Asia tour in Malaysia

Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour

Image Credit: Reuters
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Razzak (second from right) and King Mohammad V (second from left) during a welcoming ceremony in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Malaysia has rolled out the red carpet for Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud as he arrived in the capital Kuala Lumpur on a four-day state visit to the country.

Malaysia is the first country in Southeast Asia that King Salman visits  since he became monarch in January 2015 following the death of King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The last state visit by a Saudi king to Malaysia was in 2006 by the late King Abdullah. The late King Faisal Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud made a state visit to Malaysia in 1970.

King Salman's inaugural visit to Malaysia is at the invitation of Sultan Muhammad V, the Malaysian news agency Bernama reported.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak, in his tweet, said he looked forward to welcoming King Salman and that he last met him in March in Riyadh and was grateful for the warm hospitality.

The state welcoming ceremony for King Salman was held at Parliament Square in Kuala Lumpur, followed by an audience with Sultan Muhammad V.

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Anifah Aman in a media briefing on the visit described relations between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia as strong.

"There is a close personal relationship between the two countries," he said.

Saudi Arabia is Malaysia's second largest trading partner in the Middle East, and trade between the two countries saw an increase of 19.8 per cent last year from the previous year, Bernama added.

Nearly 60 per cent of Malaysia's total exports to Saudi Arabia are related to palm oil and palm-based agricultural products, machinery, equipment and parts, processed food and electrical and electronic products.

King Salman has embarked on a month-long tour of Asian countries.

"In line with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud's willingness to promote and consolidate the Kingdom relations, in all fields, with sisterly as well as friendly countries and in response to invitations received by the King, the Saudi Monarch left here today, in a tour that to include Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei Dar Al-Salam, Japan, China, Maldives and Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday evening.

