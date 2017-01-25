Saudi Arabia unveils next-generation F-15 warplane

Newly graduated Saudi air force officers march in front of a banner bearing portraits of King Salman bin Abdulaziz (C), Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef (R), and deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the creation of the King Faisal Air Academy at King Salman airbase in Riyadh on January 25, 2017. / AFP / FAYEZ NURELDINE

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia unveiled its next-generation fighter-bomber on Wednesday, nearly two years after starting its campaign in Yemen.

At a ceremony and air show in the Saudi capital, a hangar opened to reveal one of the F-15SA Eagle aircraft made by US manufacturer Boeing.

A missile was attached to the belly of the plane displayed against the backdrop of a giant Saudi flag.

Watched by King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and his son, Defence Minister and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, the unveiling at the King Faisal Air Academy was part of a ceremony to mark the school’s 50th anniversary and the graduation of its latest class.

Sudan’s President Omar Al Bashir, whose country is part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels in Yemen, also attended.

The coalition began air strikes over Yemen in March 2015 after Iran-backed Al Houthi rebels and allied troops loyal to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh overran much of Yemen.

Riyadh stepped in at that point, concerned that Al Houthis would seize all of Yemen and force it to toe the line of its regional rival Iran.

Saudi Arabia is to add 84 F-15SA warplanes to its air force under a nearly $30-billion (Dh110 billion) deal signed in 2011 that also included Black Hawk and Apache helicopters.

According to IHS Jane’s Defence Weekly, the first of the F-15SAs — the most advanced version of the Eagle built so far — arrived in December.

Saudi Arabia also has Eurofighter Typhoons and Tornados, which joined several F-15s — including the newest version — in the air show held over the skies of Riyadh.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported in April that Saudi Arabia was the world’s third-largest defence spender.

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Saudi Arabia had an air force of 20,000 personnel and 313 combat-capable aircraft. Most are versions of the F-15.