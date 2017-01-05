Saudi Arabia to revoke Haj quota reductions

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Saudi Arabia to revoke Haj quota reductions

Haj quot for each country was reduced by 20 per cent in 2013

Spiritual journey, material concerns
Image Credit: EPA
Muslims are required to perform the Haj pilgrimage only if their health and finances allow it. While pilgrims rise above material concerns in this spiritual journey, they must consider the expenses of the trip beforehand.
Gulf News
 

Manama: Saudi Arabia will increase the number of people who can perform Haj this year as the holy sites are now better prepared to receive more pilgrims.

The move revokes a decision taken in 2013 that reduced Haj quota by 20 per cent for each country.

The decision to revoke quota reduction was taken after a proposal by Crown Prince and President of the Supreme Haj Committee Mohammad Bin Nayef Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud to return to the pre-2013 numbers, Saudi daily Okaz reported on Thursday.

Prince Mohammed had instructed the government departments to take all necessary measures and to draw the appropriate plans to receive the higher numbers of pilgrims from abroad and from inside the kingdom, the daily added.

Saudi Arabia decided to reduce the number of people, who could perform Haj. during the extension work at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is usually performed by up to three million Muslims who gather in and around Makkah for a minimum of five days.

Saudi officials said that that the Grand Mosque could accommodate 48,000 pilgrims per hour before the construction work started.

However, during the construction work, the Masjid Al Haram’s capacity was reduced to 20,000 pilgrims per hour.

A new Haj quota was also imposed on Saudis and all the foreigners who lived in the kingdom, reducing their numbers by 50 per cent. The authorities also banned anyone from performing Haj more than once in five years.

Every Muslim country has a Haj quota of 1,000 pilgrims per million inhabitants and the biggest contingent comes from Indonesia.

More from Saudi Arabia

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfSaudi Arabia

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Saudi Arabia

No smoking campaign for women focuses on looks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car