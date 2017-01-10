Father of Saudi terrorist refuses condolences

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Father of Saudi terrorist refuses condolences

‘There should be no compassion for a terrorist even when he is my own son’

Image Credit:
Caption: Salem, the father, and Tayea - Sabq
Gulf News
 

Manama: The father of one of the two Saudi terrorists killed on Saturday has refused to accept condolences over the death of his son.

Salem Bin Yaslam Al Sayari said that there would be no mourning and that the family would not accept condolences over his son Tayea “because there can be no compassion for a terrorist even when he is my own son.”

“I do not want any sympathy or condolences over this son because he deviated from the right path and did not follow my directives,” the father said.

Tayea and another terrorist, Talal Bin Samran Al Saedi, were killed in a shootout with Saudi security forces in Al Yasmeen district north of the capital Riyadh.

The two men were in a rented villa when security forces surrounded the area and asked them to surrender.

The terrorists, armed with Kalashnikov rifles, tried to escape in a security patrol car, but a police officer shot and killed them.

“My son went to study in New Zealand and from there, he went to Syria,” the father said, quoted by Saudi news site Sabq on Tuesday. “He spent one year in New Zealand and during the two weeks he was supposed to come home for his holidays, he went to Syria. I did get in touch with him when he arrived there and I tried to convince him to come home to his family, but he refused. I was shocked and the next day I informed the security authorities.”

The father said that he had not noticed changes about his son and that he was always well composed and calm.

“He was a good man with high morals. I did not notice anything wrong with his expressions or attitudes and he was the normal, regular person. He was the fourth of my children.”

The father said that all parents have to be careful regarding their sons and to promptly offer advice if they notice any changes in their behavioural patterns or their attitudes.

“If they do not listen, then the parents have to inform the security authorities in order to help them get their children back before any problem happens,” he said.

More from Saudi Arabia

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfSaudi Arabia

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Saudi Arabia

Car drifters arrested following ‘scary’ display
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats