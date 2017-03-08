Bali won’t cover up statues for Saudi king

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bali won’t cover up statues for Saudi king

Local authorities said they had not received any request from the Saudi king to hide the statues from view

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Denpasar, Indonesia: Indonesia’s Hindu resort island of Bali Wednesday defended a decision not to cover up any of its ubiquitous statues of deities and semi-naked women during a visit by the Saudi king.

King Salman and a 1,000-strong entourage are in Bali after a state visit to Jakarta, during the first trip by a Saudi monarch to Indonesia in nearly half a century.

When he met President Joko Widodo for talks at a palace in Bogor, near the capital, officials hid some naked statues in the grounds by covering them with cloth and putting plants around them as a sign of respect for the Muslim monarch

But officials on Bali - a pocket of Hinduism in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation - said that they would not extend the same courtesy.

The island, which attracts millions of foreign visitors every year to its palm-fringed beaches, is home to many statues of Hindu gods and bare-chested women. In the past, Balinese women often wore only sarongs that did not cover their chests.

“We’re just going to leave (the statues) as they are, we don’t have to cover up anything because it is our culture,” Bali local government spokesman Dewa Mahendra told AFP.

He said that they “are cultural creations, they are art”.

Local authorities had not received a request from the Saudi king or his party to hide any of statues from view, Mahendra said, adding they were more focused on ensuring the monarch’s safety.

Strict interpretations of Islam forbid the creation of images of living beings.

Other countries have hidden naked statues for visiting Muslim leaders. Last year a Rome museum covered up classical nude sculptures in temporary wooden cartons during a visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Indonesia is one of the highlights on the king’s three-week Asian tour. He started the visit in Malaysia and will also visit Japan, China and the Maldives.

More from Saudi Arabia

tags from this story

Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfSaudi Arabia

tags

Japan
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
iran

Also In Saudi Arabia

Long-awaited concert music to the ears of Saudis
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE