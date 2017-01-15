Anti-Daesh meet in Riyadh pledges no let up in fight

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Anti-Daesh meet in Riyadh pledges no let up in fight

Saudi Arabia touts the conference as part of the country’s continuous efforts to combat terrorism

  • Chiefs of Staff of 14 member countries attended the Global Coalition Against Daesh in the Saudi capital RiyadhImage Credit: SPA
  • Jospeh Votel, US Central Command Chief, addresses participants at the conference in Riyadh yesterday.Image Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Manama: Saudi Arabia on Sunday urged member countries of the anti-Daesh coalition to reinforce their participation and deploy greater efforts to ensure further successes in their common combat against terror groups.

The Saudi call was issued as the Chiefs of Staff of 14 member countries attended the Conference of Global Coalition Against Daesh in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Ways to upgrade coordination among the members of an anti-Daesh coalition were discussed at the conference as well as how to build on the efforts of the international coalition that has achieved significant progress in its operations aimed at neutralising the capabilities of the terror group in Iraq and Syria.

Enhancing the participation of Arab and Muslim countries in the Coalition and identifying and understanding the current challenges and the latest developments in the fight against Daesh were also debated by the participants, Saudi Press Agency reported.

“This conference is an extension of significant meetings that were held in Saudi Arabia with the effective participation of numerous countries to discuss ways to combat terror groups, particularly Daesh – currently, the most dangerous and the most influential,” Saudi Arabia’s Chief of Staff General Abdul Rahman Bin Saleh Al Bunyan told the participants.

He cited the regional conference held in September 2014 in the Red Sea city of Jeddah which constituted the core of the current international coalition as well as the conference of the chiefs of staff held in the Saudi capital Riyadh in February 2015.

Al Bunyan also referred to the conference of the chiefs of staff of the member states of the Islamic Coalition to combat terrorism and which was held in Riyadh in March last year.

“Holding such conferences by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia denotes its genuine interest in combating terror groups and reflects its full awareness of their dangers and of their impact on the security and stability of the region and the world at large,” he said in his opening remarks.

“Saudi Arabia which has been and remains at the forefront of countries that have been hit by terrorism, is seriously dedicated to combating it, in terms of ideology, organisation, funding, media and military capabilities. Saudi Arabia is an active partner in the international campaign against Daesh in Syria and it did not confine its contributions to military operations against the terror group, but extended it to include the provision of humanitarian assistance to the Iraqi and the Syrian brothers, and so is the case with Yemen,” said Al Bunyan.

Saudi Arabia applauded the successes that have been achieved by the international coalition against Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

“The successes have led to the terror group losing many areas that used to be under its control and to the killing of many of its top leaders,” he added.

However, Al Bunyan warned that tackling terrorism will need time and steady international efforts, particularly during the critical phases of the campaign against Daesh.

“Saudi Arabia is keen on the cohesion and successes of this coalition and on achieving its objectives. It therefore urges all Arab and Islamic member countries to reinforce their participation and to deploy greater and further efforts throughout the campaign against Daesh,” he said.

“Such policies would reflect positively on the security and stability of our countries and of the world and would consequently ensure the success of our economic and social development and would offer better protection for our peoples and nations,” he concluded.

More from Saudi Arabia

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfSaudi Arabia

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia 'optimistic' about Trump presidency
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir