Qatar stresses need to integrate disabled

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Qatar stresses need to integrate disabled

Qatari law affords disabled access to assistance for a variety of their needs including education and medical

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Qatar emphasised the need to work towards the integration of people with disabilities through the provision of appropriate support for them and their families.

Qatar’s disabled population are guaranteed assistance by the government for their needs including: education, rehabilitation, medical care, access to tools and equipment, transportation, and equipment that help them to learn, qualify, move.

Qatari Deputy UN envoy, Noor Al Sada said the family should be the first line of support for disabled people during a panel discussion on the topic at the UN Human Rights Council.

Such support is essential to ensure they have access to public services and are able to engage in the community.

More from Qatar

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfQatar

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Qatar

Qatar stresses need to integrate disabled
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job