Omani develops early prostate cancer diagnosis marker

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Omani develops early prostate cancer diagnosis marker

New marker could lead to earlier diagnosis of prostate cancer and fewer biopsies

Image Credit: Supplied
Dr Safana Al Saidi
Gulf News
 

Muscat: A chemical pathologist in Oman’s Ministry of Health has succeeded in validating a new marker in early prostate cancer diagnosis.

Dr Safana Al Saidi worked with her team from the ministry, Sultan Qaboos University Hospital and the Research Council. The team worked under the supervision of Dr Waad Allah Mula, Professor in the Royal Hospital Clinical Biochemistry.

This new prostate specific marker is called -2 pro PSA.

The study included around 200 patients from the urology departments of two teaching hospitals in Muscat.

Unlike the conventional one, the new marker is more specific in diagnosing prostate cancer in its early stage. By introducing this new test, the patient could be diagnosed early and hence could get the proper management at a very early stage of the cancer.

In addition, the development could lead to a reduction in unnecessary prostate biopsies if the result of the new test is not suggestive of prostate cancer. The waiting list for the prostate biopsy procedure will therefore be shortened to include only patients who really need it based on the result of the new marker.

The UK-based Royal College of Pathologist has proved the finding and it will be announced on the coming August 7-9 during the Biomarkers Congress 2017, in Osaka, Japan. Dr Safana has received an invitation to participate with a working paper on the new study results.

There were 1,314 diagnosed cancer patients including 1,212 Omanis and 102 expatriates; 7.3 per cent of the cases were children below 14 years of age in 2015, according to the National Oncology Centre .

Cancer comes in second after coronary heart diseases as the most widespread disease among Omanis.

The most common cancers in Oman are breast, prostate, leukaemia, lymphomas, stomach, thyroid, prostate, colorectal, skin, liver and kidney.

Breast cancer was the most common cancer among women in Oman with 155 cases, while prostate cancer is the most common among men with 57 cases in 2015.

Oman spent more than six million rials (Dh57.24 million) on cancer medicines in 2015, according to the Ministry of Health.

More from Oman

tags from this story

Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Oman

More Omani women join public office
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services