Oman Shura Council calls for ceiling for fuel prices

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oman Shura Council calls for ceiling for fuel prices

Elected body calls on government to absorb cost of fluctuating prices

Gulf News
 

Muscat: The Oman Shura Council has urged the government to announce a fixed rate for petroleum products instead of monthly change in their prices.

The Committee for Addressing Implications of Economic Crisis and its Effects on Omani Society at Shura Council, which met on Wednesday, said that in line with the needs of citizens, the government should bear the difference in prices of petroleum products.

Mohammad Al Ghasani, vice-chairman of the Shura Council, said that the it is important to have fuel prices ceiling.

“It is very important to make sure that people in low-income groups do not get affected with the hike in fuel prices, and there should be a mechanism to help those people,” he said.

The committee members said that with the increase in fuel prices this month owners of private vehicles, taxis and heavy vehicles would be affected, which would lead to rise in prices of other things.

The committee members also stressed the need to introduce alternative means of transportation in the face of rising fuel prices.

The Ministry of Oil and Gas announced the fuel prices for February on Tuesday after which diesel will cost 205 baisa per litre, compared to 195 baisa in January, the highest ever in Oman.

M91 will cost 186 baisas per litre, compared to 176 baisas last month, while M95 will be 196 baisas per litre, up from 186 baisas in January.

In January 2016, when government started reviewing the fuel prices, diesel was costing 146 baisas a litre and M95 120 baisas.

Meanwhile, many Omanis via social media platforms urged the government to reduce the fuel prices. They also proposed to provide a monthly allowance to low-income families to help them buy fuel.

The 2017 general budget of Oman focuses on austerity measures and spending cuts owing to the plunge in oil prices. The government spending this year is estimated at 11.7 billion rials (Dh111.3 billion) and revenues 8.7 billion rials, which would result in a deficit of 3 billion rials.

Oman posted a budget deficit of 5.3 billion rials in 2016, as revenues declined by more than 30 per cent. The actual deficit has turned out to be much higher than expected; it was 4.8 billion rials in the first 10 months of 2016, according to official data.

More from Oman

tags from this story

Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

Oman
follow this tag on MGN
oil price

Also In Oman

Vessel from Oman too big for Cyprus navy
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa