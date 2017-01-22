Oman rescue teams search for teen missing at sea

Muscat: Search operations are under way fir an Omani teenager feared to have drowned in the sea on Saturday evening, according to the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA).

The incident occurred when the 16-year-old went swimming along with her friends despite repeated warnings from the authorities to avoid swimming in the extremely rough sea in Aseela area of Jalan Bani Bu Ali province, in eastern Oman.

Two of the teenager’s friends were rescued by local residents.

“We haven’t yet found her. We combed most of the area where the incident occurred,” an official at the PACDA said on Sunday.

The official said that high waves may have dragged the teenager further into the sea.

Last week, two sisters drowned in Jalan Bani Bu Ali after they went swimming at the beach in the Aseela area.

Drowning cases have increased in Oman, as people continue to disregard warnings from authorities.

Children make up the majority of drowning victims as they are not strong enough to swim against powerful currents.

The PACDA has also organised several campaigns to warn parents against negligent behaviour after cases of parents leaving their children unattended while swimming came to light.

Over 10 children have drowned in Oman in the past year, according to PACDA figures.

In total, 113 drowning cases were recorded in 2015, compared to 150 cases in 2014.