Oman gets snowfall as temperatures plummet

Mountainous areas blanketed in snow as temperatures expected to drop further

Image Credit: Twitter
Some northern parts of Oman witnessed snowfall as temperatures drastically dipped in the country following winter rains in the past three days.
Gulf News
 

Muscat: Some northern parts of Oman witnessed snowfall as temperatures drastically dipped in the country following winter rains in the last three days.

Oman’s northern Musandam region has been pounded by hail and snow for three consecutive days, an official at the Meteorology department said.

Residents of Khasab and Dibba of Musandam have flocked to the ice-covered area to enjoy snowfall.

“This is the first time for me to see such snow-covered Khasab mountains. I really enjoyed it. My family is happy. My children enjoyed playing with snow,” said Ahmad Al Shihi, resident of Khasab.

Pictures and videos of snow have gone viral on social media.

Thick blankets of snow covered both Jabal Akhdar and Jabal Shams of Al Hajar Mountain range. Jabal Shams recorded temperatures of minus 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, while Jabal Al Akdar recorded 1 degree Celsius, according to the Meteorology department. Similar conditions have been observed in Jabal Surat, of the Ibri province, which has witnessed a drastic dip in temperatures, recording minus 1 degrees Celsius.

Ahmad Al Riyami, a resident of Jabal Akhdar, said; its really freezing over here but we enjoy it as we get used to it every winter.

Jabal Shams, which is part of the Al Hajar Mountain range, is situated at an altitude of 3,004 metres above sea level, the highest peak in the Gulf. Jebel Al Akhdar, which means the green mountain, also reaches approximately 3,000 metres above sea level.

The official added that the temperature in Jabal Shams and Jabal Al Akhdar, is expected to go down further in the next few days.

Muscat has also witnessed minimum temperatures dipping to 18 degrees Celsius.

Many tourists have put up tents in Jabal Shams and Jabal Akdhar to enjoy the freezing weather and the serene beauty of Jabal Shams.

Meanwhile, electricity poles and trees were knocked down in Salalah province, southern parts of Oman due to strong winds, which reached 40 knots, 74km/h on Saturday. Some trees fell down on vehicles as well as walls, according to residents of Salalah.

Strong winds also resulted in property damage for the residents of Shinas, Awabi, Rustaq and Liwa provinces.

No causalities were reported, according to the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA).

Oman Air, the national carrier and Salalm Air, the low-budget airline, had been forced to cancel their flights between Muscat to Salalah and Khasab due to the unstable weather condition on Friday.

Sea waters entered some houses in Ras Al Had of Sur province due to the rough waves which reached up to three meters. It resulted in damage of furniture and private properties, according to Ras Al Had residents.

Oman
Oman
