Heavy truck crushes Emirati man to death

Muscat: A 49-year-old Emirati man was killed after a heavy truck laden with gravel overturned, crushing the victim in his 4x4 Nissan Patrol.

The incident took place in Al Rawdah area of Mahadah province on Thursday morning.

An official at the Royal Oman Police (ROP), told Gulf News that the victim was killed instantly.

“The driver of the heavy truck, which was fully loaded with sand, sustained minor injuries,” said the official.

The cause of the accident has yet to be ascertained by the Omani authorities.

In August, two Emiratis were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Haima province in central Oman.

The Emirati family was coming back from Dhofar governorate and heading back to the UAE.

In July, two Emiratis were killed and another sustained severe injuries in a road accident in the Gabah area of Adam province.

In June, one Emirati was killed in a turn-over road accident in Ibri province while heading to Salalah.

Twelve Emiratis were killed in separate road accidents in Oman in 2015, compared with 10 in 2014, according to the ROP.

In 2013, six Emiratis were killed in a road accident in Salalah province.

Another seven were killed in a similar accident in Salalah in 2012.

As many as 692 people have been killed in road accidents in 2016, compared to 975 in 2015, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Speeding and wrong overtaking have been cited as the main causes of road accidents in the country.

On average, two people die in road accidents every day in Oman.