Hailstorm lashes Oman province amid sweeping rains

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hailstorm lashes Oman province amid sweeping rains

Authorities have issued warning to residents to stay away from flooded wadis

  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Muscat: Medium to heavy rain lashed the governorates of Musandam and Buraimi of Oman on Monday.

Wadis in provinces of Khasab, Bakha and Bibba of Musandam governorate were flooded causing traffic jams.

No causalities have been reported so far, an official at the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA), told Gulf News.

Northern parts of Oman, including Dhakliyah, Dahira, South Batinah, South and North Sharqiyah and Muscat governorates, are expected to receive medium to heavy rains for the next three days.

Many wadis were flooded in Rustaq, Awabi, Nakhal and Mahda provinces following heavy rain in the past two days.

Earlier, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA), in a statement, urged residents to stay away from low-lying areas, as well as overflowing wadis.

Pictures of hailstorm that lashed Rustaq province went viral in social media platforms.

The rains brought down temperatures nationwide.

The latest weather analysis of the National Multi Hazards and Early Warning Centre show that the effect of a trough of low pressure area over the country will continue to next Wednesday.

Conditions at sea were expected to be moderate to rough along the coastal areas of Musandam governorate and Sea of Oman with a maximum wave height of 2.5 meters, according to PACDA.

More from Oman

tags from this story

Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Oman

Body of Omani girl missing at sea found
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report