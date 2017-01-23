Hailstorm lashes Oman province amid sweeping rains

Muscat: Medium to heavy rain lashed the governorates of Musandam and Buraimi of Oman on Monday.

Wadis in provinces of Khasab, Bakha and Bibba of Musandam governorate were flooded causing traffic jams.

No causalities have been reported so far, an official at the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA), told Gulf News.

Northern parts of Oman, including Dhakliyah, Dahira, South Batinah, South and North Sharqiyah and Muscat governorates, are expected to receive medium to heavy rains for the next three days.

Many wadis were flooded in Rustaq, Awabi, Nakhal and Mahda provinces following heavy rain in the past two days.

Earlier, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA), in a statement, urged residents to stay away from low-lying areas, as well as overflowing wadis.

Pictures of hailstorm that lashed Rustaq province went viral in social media platforms.

The rains brought down temperatures nationwide.

The latest weather analysis of the National Multi Hazards and Early Warning Centre show that the effect of a trough of low pressure area over the country will continue to next Wednesday.

Conditions at sea were expected to be moderate to rough along the coastal areas of Musandam governorate and Sea of Oman with a maximum wave height of 2.5 meters, according to PACDA.