First woman to head police rescue department in Oman

Al Salimi, who had always eyed the position, underwent a specialised training programmes

Image Credit: Supplied
Lieutenant Colonel Hanan Al Salimi
Gulf News
 

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) recently appointed an Omani female officer as the Director of the Police Rescue Department for the first time.

Lieutenant Colonel Hanan Al Salimi said that she felt proud to assume her new position. “I feel happy and proud to hold this position, which shows the trust of the police command in Omani policewomen," she said.

Al Salimi added that Omani policewomen can work side by side with their male counterparts to provide the best for the nation. “Omani women are hardworking and ambitious. They occupy the top positions in the country, thanks to the support of Omani officials.”

Al Salimi said she always had the interest in the Police Rescue Department since it was set up under the Special Task Department. She underwent a specialised training programme for the job.

“After the success of the Police Rescue department in Muscat governorate, it was expanded to all other governorates,” Al Salimi said.

Al Salimi said Police Rescue department has contributed in providing security in the country, thanks to a well-trained Omani cadre.

The Police Rescue Department also regulates traffic nationwide and patrols sites of events and festivals during national celebrations.

In January, the Royal Oman Police appointed an Omani female officer as the head of a police station for the first time.

Lieutenant Colonel Shaikha Bint Ashour Al Hambasiyah, the new head of Watayah police station in Muscat, said that she was happy and proud to be the first Omani woman to head a police station.

