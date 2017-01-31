Mobile
Expat stabbed to death over financial dispute in Oman

The murderer committed suicide after killing his friend, police say

Gulf News
 

Muscat: An Indian national stabbed his fellow Indian friend to death with a blunt object in Dhareez area of Salalah province, southern Oman, last week, Gulf News has learnt.

He then committed suicide in a nearby building, according to a police official. The official didn’t give details on how he committed suicide.

The two were identified as Mohammad Musthafa and Najeeb Mohammad, from the south Indian state of Kerala and they were both in their mid-40s.

An official at the Royal Oman Police (ROP), said a financial dispute was the motive behind the murder, without giving further details.

Local media reported they had come to Oman on a visit visa and were planning to start a crusher plant there.

In November, in another case, a 31-year-old Filipina waitress, Pinky Pamittan, was murdered by her colleague after she refused to have sex with him.

The Indian man beat her, strangled her and then threw her body in a wadi behind Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.

In July, 2016, a 50 year-old Indian worker was found murdered with his throat slit in Mutrah province of Muscat governorate.

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood in his apartment.

Robbery was believed to be the motive behind the murder and the suspect was later arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, investigations are still underway in the murder of Chikku Robert, a 25-year-old nurse from the south Indian state of Kerala who was found murdered at her residence in Salalah province on April 21.

Murder is rare in Oman. In 2015, only six murders were reported.

