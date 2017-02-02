Kuwait MPs fail to show up for debate on expats

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kuwait MPs fail to show up for debate on expats

Kuwait cannot recognise agreements if country’s interest is at stake: MP Al Hashem

Image Credit: Al Rai
Al Kandari
Gulf News
 

Manama: A session of the the Kuwaiti parliament, which was called to discuss the demographic issues of the country, was postponed on Thursday after 21 lawmakers failed to show up.

Speaker Marzoooq Al Ghanem said that the session could not be held for lack of the required quorun.

Reports said that only 28 lawmakers and three ministers were present in the parliament to discuss the issue that waded into controversy after some MPs used derogatory terms to refer to the expatriates living in Kuwait.

Last month, MP Abdul Karim Al Kandari’s refered to expatriates as “settlers” which initiated the move to hold a debate in parliament on their status in the country.

The lawmaker said that Kuwaitis should not be a minority in their own country and that he wanted the parliament to hold a special session to discuss the demographic situation.

In Kuwait more than two-thirds of the total population are foreigners, mainly unskilled workers from Asia working in the construction and service sectors.

According to figures released last month, Kuwait is home to 4.4 million people, including 3.1 million expatriates (70 per cent) and 1.3 million Kuwaitis (30 per cent).

Al Kandari and the lawmakers who supported him on the issue said they wanted to hear from the government about the measures it has taken to address the issue of the growing numbers of foreigners in the country.

They also said that parliament needed to look into ways to tackle the issue of traffickers who brought foreigners into country without securing jobs for them.

MP Safa Al Hashem said there were 20,000 unemployed Kuwaitis who could be easily be employed if positions were vacated by expatriates. “There is nothing that obliges us to recognise any agreements or commitments that require Kuwait to bring foreigners to work as long as the interests of Kuwait and Kuwaitis are at stake,” she said.

The failure of many lawmakers to attend the parliament session on Thursday was assailed as “lack of responsibility” by their peers.

“I am astonished that some of the lawmakers who signed the move to hold the session did not show up,” MP Yusuf Al Fadhala said, quoted by Al Qabas on its website.

MP Saleh Ashoor said that it was deplorable to see that some lawmakers could not rise up to their responsibility and attend such an important session of the parliament.

“We feel utterly disappointed and those who failed to show up should be held accountable,” MP Abdul Kareem Al Kindari said.

More from Kuwait

tags from this story

Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfKuwait

tags

Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Kuwait

Iran plays down GCC offer for strategic dialogue
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa